Dodge Charger Hellcat "See-Through" Has Transparent Hood, Looks Meaty

With so many Dodge Charger builds around these days, how do you know how far the aftermarket industry has pushed this platform, which has been with us for fifteen years now? Well, the rendering that now occupies our screens portrays one of the most extreme proposals we've featured to date and it's all built around a Hellcat.
We'll start with the elephant in the room (no, not the Hellephant), namely the transparent hood. This allows anybody to notice the blower sitting on top of the 6.2-liter HEMI that animates the five-seater.
And as... normal as the idea of a widebody kit might have become in the contemporary custom car landscape, the look of these meaty arches sets them apart.
Moving our attention to the lower part of the vehicle, we notice a front splitter, side skirt extensions and a rear diffuser, but that's not all. You see, the list of aero goodies also includes the dive planes adorning sides of the front apron, while somewhat similar units are found at the back. Oh, and we must also mention the wickerbill that seems to be well-integrated into the posterior airflow manipulation scheme of the car.
As for those rally-style "lights" up front, these may or may not suit the microscopic ground clearance of the project, but keep in mind the air suspension means the one behind the wheel can always lift the car. The custom wheels? These mix all-black centers with lips so shiny they could cause trouble in full daylight.
While this pixel effort, which comes from digital artist Yasid Oozeear, doesn't take us inside the Mopar monster, we can see a color-coded cage in there.
Oh, and if you think this is wild for a digital approach, how about the 2021 Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye (think: 797 hp production model) that just landed?
