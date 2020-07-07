Dodge Charger Hellcat "See-Through" Has Transparent Hood, Looks Meaty

View this post on Instagram

Here’s one for the Mustang guys out there. + Still wrapping up with some custom work alongside some personal projects. This charger had to be revised so I couldn’t share it yesterday. Now it only need needs a big wing right? . . Wheels @govadforgedwheels ¤ Hdri @tikistudiosdetroit ¤ . . . . #dodgecharger #chargerhellcat #hellcatcharger #hellcatclub #chargerscatpack #dodgenation #hemipower #hemilife #joyofmachine #americanmade #musclecarzone #yasiddesign #ydcars #yd #alyasid #carart #carrender #carrendering #widebodykit

A post shared by Al Yasid (@yasiddesign) on Jul 7, 2020 at 9:00am PDT