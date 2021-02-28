Don’t Install the Latest iPhone Beta Update If You Use Voice Commands on CarPlay

Voice commands have become an essential part of the experience behind the wheel on both Android Auto and CarPlay, and it all happens for a very good reason.
With drivers recommended to keep their eyes on the road, voice commands allow them to interact with their apps hands-free, thus being able to make calls, set up the navigation, or play music without touching their head units.
On Android Auto, on the other hand, the experience with voice commands has been far from flawless, as Google Assistant has encountered various issues lately, some of which have already been fixed in the latest updates. Others are yet to be addressed and users hope Google would take care of them rather sooner than later.
As far as CarPlay users are concerned, the built-in Siri support, which powers the voice commands in the car, has been working pretty fine lately. Unless you installed the latest iOS beta build, that is, as the update has apparently broken down voice commands for everyone.
A couple of reddit discussions (here and here) include confirmations from users that Siri is no longer working on CarPlay after installing iOS 14.5 beta 2, as the digital assistant can no longer perform the actions it’s being asked to run.
“If I hit the button on my steering wheel Siri activates but does not respond to any commands. If I say Hey Siri, there is a response but most of the time it isn’t working or it doesn’t complete the command,” someone explains in one of the linked threads.
Needless to say, it’s important to keep in mind this is beta software, so only developers and testers are supposed to install it. But as we know already, there are lots of users out there who can’t wait for the next big iOS update, so they install a beta on their production devices, thus struggling with all kinds of problems.
Of course, Apple is expected to resolve the whole thing in the next beta build, though for now, the problem is yet to be acknowledged.
