Apple Brings Navigation Features to More Users, Key Options Still Missing

Apple is working around the clock to make Apple Maps a more powerful alternative to Google Maps , but as we said so many times before, the bad news is the company does the whole thing at a rather painfully slow pace. 1 photo



This week, for example, Apple



The navigation features are offered for both driving and walking, and Apple Maps is also offering users in UAE options to book an Uber ride right through the app.



On the other hand, there are several options still missing from Apple Maps locally. The first is public transit information, so walking and driving remain the only two modes supported right now.



Speed limits aren’t available either, so while turn-by-turn navigation is indeed offered, this is just the basic feature without any extras. Users are also missing out on lane guidance.



Most likely, Apple is currently working on adding all of these to Apple Maps in a future update, but for the time being, there’s a good chance most people will continue to stick with Google Maps. Google’s navigation solution comes with the full feature package in the UAE, so once again, it’ll take a long time until Apple finally manages to make Apple Maps a worthy replacement.



In the meantime, Google also keeps working on improving Google Maps. Earlier this week, the company announced that it's bringing a full dark mode to Android devices, with iPhones to receive the same overhaul at a later time.