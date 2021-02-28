5 This 1986 Chevy C10 Stepside Will Help Celebrate Fourth of July All Year Long

4 This Dirty Old Chevy C10 Truck Is Actually a 650-HP Period-Accurate Restomod

3 Frame-Off Restored 1964 Chevy C10 Looks Ready for Spring at a Whisker Under $50k

1 1971 Chevrolet C10 With Vertical Exhausts Shows the Proper Use of a Stepside

More on this:

1980 Chevrolet C10 Square Body Flaunts 489 Stroker V8 With 593 HP

When it was brand-spanking new for the 1980 model year, this C10 was nothing more than a blue-collar pickup. Following a frame-off restoration, the half-ton workhorse has received go-faster goodies such as a 489 stroker V8 motor with 593 dyno-proven horsepower and a lot of torque. 36 photos



Finished in Deltron Stone Blue, the strip-slaying pickup further boasts an MSD Pro-Billet distributor, an ATI balancer, Hooker exhaust headers, Taylor ThunderVolt wires, low-profile puller fans, and an aluminum radiator. A heavy-duty TCI Super StreetFighter 700R4 three-speed automatic transmission featuring a 3200 stall as well as a custom driveshaft is responsible for sending the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to a narrowed 12-bolt rear end that flaunts Moser axles, a posi diff, and Yukon 3.42 gearing.



Now rolling on Coys C5 chrome wheels, the rear-wheel-drive



A bench seat, Cheyenne dashboard, satin trim for the Dakota Digital instrument cluster, A/C, and Delco-GM audio are joined by a wood-rimmed steering wheel and a tilting column. The custom headliner, Cheyenne side panels, and color-matching floor mats round off the list of interior goodies.



Offered with restoration photos, receipts, and historical documentation such as the owner’s manual and warranty info, the Deltron Stone Blue-painted Offered by RK Motors Charlotte with just under 60 miles (97 kilometers) on the clock, the truck develops 558 pound-feet (757 Nm) thanks to performance-oriented components that include the K&N air cleaner, Holley 300-5 Strip Dominator intake system, Holley Quick Fuel carburetor, and World Products Merlin cylinder heads. Under the hood, you’ll also find a forged crankshaft, a SCAT Enterprises rotating assembly, forged H-beam rods, forged pistons, and a hydraulic roller camshaft from Isky.Finished in Deltron Stone Blue, the strip-slaying pickup further boasts an MSD Pro-Billet distributor, an ATI balancer, Hooker exhaust headers, Taylor ThunderVolt wires, low-profile puller fans, and an aluminum radiator. A heavy-duty TCI Super StreetFighter 700R4 three-speed automatic transmission featuring a 3200 stall as well as a custom driveshaft is responsible for sending the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to a narrowed 12-bolt rear end that flaunts Moser axles, a posi diff, and Yukon 3.42 gearing.Now rolling on Coys C5 chrome wheels, the rear-wheel-drive C10 is wearing Nitto NT555 G2 high-performance tires on all four corners. The C-notched frame is complemented by QA1 coil-over shocks, a CPP sway bar, CPP control arms, brakes with hydro-boost power assistance, as well as a 20-gallon fuel. Pretty serious hardware deserves an appropriate makeover for the interior, which is dominated by Saddle leather upholstery.A bench seat, Cheyenne dashboard, satin trim for the Dakota Digital instrument cluster, A/C, and Delco-GM audio are joined by a wood-rimmed steering wheel and a tilting column. The custom headliner, Cheyenne side panels, and color-matching floor mats round off the list of interior goodies.Offered with restoration photos, receipts, and historical documentation such as the owner’s manual and warranty info, the Deltron Stone Blue-painted C10 is definitely worth the asking price of $57,900.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.