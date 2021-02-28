autoevolution
1980 Chevrolet C10 Square Body Flaunts 489 Stroker V8 With 593 HP

When it was brand-spanking new for the 1980 model year, this C10 was nothing more than a blue-collar pickup. Following a frame-off restoration, the half-ton workhorse has received go-faster goodies such as a 489 stroker V8 motor with 593 dyno-proven horsepower and a lot of torque.
Offered by RK Motors Charlotte with just under 60 miles (97 kilometers) on the clock, the truck develops 558 pound-feet (757 Nm) thanks to performance-oriented components that include the K&N air cleaner, Holley 300-5 Strip Dominator intake system, Holley Quick Fuel carburetor, and World Products Merlin cylinder heads. Under the hood, you’ll also find a forged crankshaft, a SCAT Enterprises rotating assembly, forged H-beam rods, forged pistons, and a hydraulic roller camshaft from Isky.

Finished in Deltron Stone Blue, the strip-slaying pickup further boasts an MSD Pro-Billet distributor, an ATI balancer, Hooker exhaust headers, Taylor ThunderVolt wires, low-profile puller fans, and an aluminum radiator. A heavy-duty TCI Super StreetFighter 700R4 three-speed automatic transmission featuring a 3200 stall as well as a custom driveshaft is responsible for sending the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to a narrowed 12-bolt rear end that flaunts Moser axles, a posi diff, and Yukon 3.42 gearing.

Now rolling on Coys C5 chrome wheels, the rear-wheel-drive C10 is wearing Nitto NT555 G2 high-performance tires on all four corners. The C-notched frame is complemented by QA1 coil-over shocks, a CPP sway bar, CPP control arms, brakes with hydro-boost power assistance, as well as a 20-gallon fuel. Pretty serious hardware deserves an appropriate makeover for the interior, which is dominated by Saddle leather upholstery.

A bench seat, Cheyenne dashboard, satin trim for the Dakota Digital instrument cluster, A/C, and Delco-GM audio are joined by a wood-rimmed steering wheel and a tilting column. The custom headliner, Cheyenne side panels, and color-matching floor mats round off the list of interior goodies.

Offered with restoration photos, receipts, and historical documentation such as the owner’s manual and warranty info, the Deltron Stone Blue-painted C10 is definitely worth the asking price of $57,900.

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
