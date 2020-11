1968 Chevrolet C10 Is on the Mild Side of Cool

One of the most present stars in our coverage was undoubtedly the C10 . Chevrolet’s pickup offer for the half-ton segment might have been successful back in its day, but it sure enjoys a renewed youth right now on the custom and collector’s markets.As such, we’ve had plenty of them this month. Before we sign out on Chevrolet though, there are a few more C10s we’ve discovered and are worth talking about.We’ll start with this one here, coming from 1968, thus from the second generation of the C/K family it is part of.Going soft when it comes with customization, this pickup bets big on the color of its skin. The body of the truck comes with 3 coats of base and 5 coats of color, sanded to give it the stunning wet look it has. The look of the Burgundy exterior is perfectly offset by the all-new chrome, remade stainless steel, and the brown of the bed.Mechanically, the C10 has changed only where it needed to change. The engine is the stock 350ci (5.7-liter) linked to an automatic transmission and sporting an Edelbrock carburetor and aluminum head and a Flowmaster exhaust.The truck also has a rebuilt suspension, power front disc brakes, and power steering. We’re told the C10 “stops great and is a really smooth and reliable cruiser.”After taking part back in 2019 in the Hot Rod Power Tour, the truck is now out for grabs, selling on a specialized website for $42,900.