1968 Chevrolet C10 Is on the Mild Side of Cool

If you’ve been watching us this November, you know by now we here at autoevolution have been celebrating Chevrolet Month. We’ve had four weeks filled with the bowtie carmaker’s greatest exploits, past and present (and at times even future), and you seem to have enjoyed it just as much as we did. But hey, it’s not over yet.
One of the most present stars in our coverage was undoubtedly the C10. Chevrolet’s pickup offer for the half-ton segment might have been successful back in its day, but it sure enjoys a renewed youth right now on the custom and collector’s markets.
As such, we’ve had plenty of them this month. Before we sign out on Chevrolet though, there are a few more C10s we’ve discovered and are worth talking about.
We’ll start with this one here, coming from 1968, thus from the second generation of the C/K family it is part of.
Going soft when it comes with customization, this pickup bets big on the color of its skin. The body of the truck comes with 3 coats of base and 5 coats of color, sanded to give it the stunning wet look it has. The look of the Burgundy exterior is perfectly offset by the all-new chrome, remade stainless steel, and the brown of the bed.
Mechanically, the C10 has changed only where it needed to change. The engine is the stock 350ci (5.7-liter) linked to an automatic transmission and sporting an Edelbrock carburetor and aluminum head and a Flowmaster exhaust.
The truck also has a rebuilt suspension, power front disc brakes, and power steering. We’re told the C10 “stops great and is a really smooth and reliable cruiser.”
After taking part back in 2019 in the Hot Rod Power Tour, the truck is now out for grabs, selling on a specialized website for $42,900.
