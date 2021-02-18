1967 Chevrolet C10 Hides a Big-Block Surprise Under the Candy Apple Red Shimmer

When it was time for Chevrolet’s C/K series to start its life as a second generation, General Motors made sure the pickup truck would entice all sorts of customers with its variations and engine options that went all the way up to a 402ci (6.6-liter) V8. This early 1967 C10, on the other hand, jumps the gun and seeks modern glory with something even beefier.
Since classic trucks are very much in high demand these days, their increasing popularity means there are a lot of interesting options on the market right now. Chevy’s C/K series is, of course, one of the usual suspects, especially when shopping for something that will make the owner stand out in a crowd.
No need to trust us by hard on the last comment; just check out some of the latest C10s we dug up for our Truck Month feature. For example, if looking to impress Sylvester James Pussycat, Sr. and Tweety fans, a very yellow example will certainly do the trick. Or, perhaps you’re one of those people searching for the best possible excuse to celebrate Fourth of July all year long – no worries, because we got you covered on that as well.
Now, here’s a pristine example of a C10 truck that might be just right for anyone that loves a fresh vegetable or fruit any time of day. It’s dressed up in a stylish “Candy Apple Red” paint job and comes with lots of chrome trimming, including on the bumpers. The clean exterior lines are rarely interrupted by anything else, but it’s certainly worth mentioning the American Racing alloy wheels will easily give out the right hint that we’re not dealing with an ordinary C10.
Actually, this custom truck is ready for both work (plastic bed cover says all) and lots of play. As such, it comes with a neat Big-Block surprise under the hood in the form of a massive Chevy 454ci (7.4-liter) V8 engine that’s mated to a Turbo 400 (TH400) three-speed automatic transmission, and it’s probably very willing to shred some rear tire if given the occasion.
It’s also going to be heard from afar thanks to the exhaust headers for the dual pipes, while the interior is matched by Candy Apple Red-painted door panels, dashboard, and roof. The cloth Burgundy bench completes the picture, and this truck that’s almost at 50,000 miles (80,000 km) on the odometer makes for a very tempting proposition with its $30k asking price.
