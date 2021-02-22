1971 Chevrolet C10 With Vertical Exhausts Shows the Proper Use of a Stepside

General Motors’ C/K series of trucks for the Chevrolet and GMC brands was born more than six decades ago, which is more than enough time to make a name for itself. Sure enough, it went down in history as a popular choice for those looking to stand out in a crowd with a slightly different take on a traditional custom build.
We have seen many examples quite recently, as we’ve been on the lookout for exciting additions to our Truck Month feature. As such, it hasn’t escaped our watch that Chevy’s C10 series is a major target for those looking to showcase their personality via their choice of wheels.
Sometimes it’s as subtle as using an interesting shade to attract everyone’s attention to the Big-Block surprise from under the hood, while other times, it’s the livery itself that makes a very clear case of one’s life views. Interestingly, many choose the second-generation models, perhaps enticed by its “Action Line” official denomination.
Irrespective of one’s motivation, here’s another example of the Chevy C10 line – this time from 1971 – that will make a serious case for itself. The standout feature? Definitely, the 18-wheeler truck tribute residing on the bed’s lateral side steps. Basically, no one will miss those chromed dual exhausts thanks to their vertical arrangement, irrespective of the angle of view.
And the 1971 Chevy C10 makes a compelling case for itself with the rest of the specs as well. For starters, according to the consigner (Volo Auto Sales in Volo, Illinois), the truck has recently concluded a frame off restoration and has only added around 3,200 miles (5,150 km) to the odometer ever since. The clean red exterior with lots of chrome details provides a nice contrast to a gray interior that was also meticulously restored.
The attention to detail once more sets this ride apart from others. For example, it sports a neat set of 15-inch polished alloys from Weld Racing, while the dashboard is dressed up in a matching red hue to provide the fitting contrast to the beautifully upholstered bench seating. The modern touches include the premium Alpine sound system or the upgraded power window system, among others.
And that’s not even all, because under the hood resides a rebuilt 350ci (5.7-liter) V8 engine sporting 300 hp and a roster of updates from GM itself or Edelbrock. It’s hooked up to a Turbo 350 automatic transmission to please the new owner while driving hard or just cruising around; after all, one should take proper advantage of this total restoration. Better yet, the C10 isn’t going to break the bank, as it’s available for a $31,998 asking price.
