2 Rusty 1968 Chevy C10 Could Be Your Cheap Way Into the World of Custom Pickups

1 Engine Swap and TLC Is All This 1966 Chevrolet C10 Needed to Look And Feel New

More on this:

Red and Black 1968 Chevrolet C10 Has the Perfect Retro Vibes

Tired of all those extreme body modifications and wacky color choices for custom Chevy pickups? Well, here’s one that would definitely quench your thirst for something a lot simpler, yet timelessly elegant and vibrant. 10 photos



But not the one here. If anything, this 1968



There are, for instance, no chrome details on this truck. The thin lines you see there separating the red upper half from the black lower one are actually silver stripes, put there for effect – chrome has been taken out of the equation including on the front and rear bumpers, and is now only to be found on the 20-inch wheels.



Inside, the red and black motif of the exterior continues with a careful play between the two colors on all surfaces, but also with the same simplicity: the gauges are aftermarket, but fitted in the stock cluster, the bench seat has been reupholstered, and new carpets have been added.



The engine has been taken care of as well, in that it was “dressed up a little bit” by getting some of the chrome that’s missing from the body: we see it on the valve, air cleaner, and brake reservoir covers. Other than that, the 350ci (5.7-liter) V8 remains pretty much unmodified, as per the available information.



This stunningly simple C10 is During our Chevrolet Month coverage this November, we’ve seen plenty of half-ton C10s cross our screens, trying to embed themselves in our memory. Some of them did, but that only because they used some flashy paint, a monstrous engine, or body modifications that made them special.But not the one here. If anything, this 1968 C10 is going the opposite way, shedding some stuff and adding just enough elements to make it classy.There are, for instance, no chrome details on this truck. The thin lines you see there separating the red upper half from the black lower one are actually silver stripes, put there for effect – chrome has been taken out of the equation including on the front and rear bumpers, and is now only to be found on the 20-inch wheels.Inside, the red and black motif of the exterior continues with a careful play between the two colors on all surfaces, but also with the same simplicity: the gauges are aftermarket, but fitted in the stock cluster, the bench seat has been reupholstered, and new carpets have been added.The engine has been taken care of as well, in that it was “dressed up a little bit” by getting some of the chrome that’s missing from the body: we see it on the valve, air cleaner, and brake reservoir covers. Other than that, the 350ci (5.7-liter) V8 remains pretty much unmodified, as per the available information.This stunningly simple C10 is for sale , and it is going for $23,900. Our hope is that whoever buys it will try not to change all the good things the pickup has going for it.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.