Ford Mustang AE86 Is the Japanese Muscle Car

As those of you who follow our Speed Shot tales (there's a tag for that below) are well aware, the world of social media brims with alternate universes fueled by fan art. And the one on our screens right now, which revolves around a rendering, proposes a new take on Japanese street racing manga series Initial D , which was launched back in 1995. 3 photos



Well, Instagram label Car Front Swaps has decided to relocate the series to America. And while the choice of cuisine is more or less important to us, we can't say the same about how this pixel transition has affected the said coupe.



As such, we can talk about a pair of renderings that mix the AE86 with the



Sure, the Fox Body 'Stang entered the market in the late 1970s, while the AE86 arrived half a decade later, but the two have more in common than it might appear.



Perhaps the most important similarity between the Fox Body and the Hachi-Roku involves their aftermarket evolution. You see, both the Japanese and American rear-wheel-drive machines had built a reputation as affordable project cars that could evolve into awesome go-fast builds. Alas, with all the attention these machines have received in more recent times (not least thanks to social media), grabbing one on a tight budget is becoming more and more of a challenge.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Car Front Swaps (@carfrontswaps)