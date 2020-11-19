Black-on-Black 1969 Chevrolet C10 Is a Workhorse in Formal Dress

4 This Custom 1986 Chevrolet C10 Looks Like It’s Ready for a Zombie Invasion

It’s not a rare thing for cars and trucks to become extremely popular with customers long after production stops. That’s pretty much how the custom world works, and thanks to this reality we’ve come to know incredible builds based on some very old cars over the years. 12 photos



The C10 we have here, made in 1969 – that is the second generation of the moniker that was part of the C/K series of trucks sold by Chevy and GMC starting with 1959 – is another example of how an over half a century-old machine can still turn heads.



The lowered four-wheeler (on airbag suspension), comes to our attention with a black exterior (enhanced by bright trim, chrome bumpers and polished 20-inch Boss wheels) over a black interior, and is one of the classiest we’ve seen recently, showing both elegance and capability in a very nice package.



Looking sharp in its black attire, the pickup gets moving thanks to a 350ci (5.7-liter) V8 engine of undisclosed output, tied to a 3-speed automatic transmission. The driver and passenger are treated on the inside with a black bench seat, custom door panels, a three-spoke wood-trimmed steering wheel, and a CD-capable stereo, if that is still a thing.



This particular C10 listed was recently for sale. It went under the hammer at the end of October, when auction house Mecum held its event in Las Vegas. The truck was to someone's liking, and they paid $30,800 to snatch it. Because this is how the collector's world rolls, it's likely we'll see it again in the not so distant future, at some other sale of this kind.

