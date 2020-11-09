Albino 1967 Chevrolet C10 Is Freakishly White and Smooth

There are so many custom Chevrolet C10s out there it would probably take us forever to cover them all. But we’re trying, and taking advantage of our special Chevrolet Month coverage in November, we’ll probably give you more than the usual dose of C10s.
As you might have noticed by now, the usual pickup custom builds with the C10 at their center target a more potent look. We get flashy paint, bulging body parts, and pretentious materials. That’s not the case with the one we have here.
What you’re looking at is a C10 from 1967 that went the opposite way. Instead of gaining stuff, it lost some: there are no door handles, no rear bumper, and no badging. The shaved look is enhanced even more at the front by the grille that no longer supports the headlights (rectangular instead of round), but hides them behind a horizontal bar and two slits.
With the exception of the black tires, side mirrors, and bed cover, the entire body of the C10 is white. Mostly so is the interior too, where white was abundantly used on the dashboard (no longer the original one) and the sides of the doors.
Under the hood, the C10 hides a 350ci (5.7-liter) V8 tied to a 3-speed automatic. We are not being told anything about performance levels, but we are given this description of how it handles: “smooth braking, tight handling, and even a smooth ride at a cruising speed.”
Usually, custom C10s go for big bucks at auctions across the U.S. This one is however sold by a dealer, one that doesn’t expect the pickup to impress as much as others. That’s why the asking price for this is $18,500, which makes it one affordable custom Chevy you’re sure to turn some heads with on the road and at shows.
