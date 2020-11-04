1972 Chevrolet C10 Cheyenne Super Looks Tame, Is Anything But

It’s Chevrolet Month here at autoevolution, and the celebration would not be complete without a flood of bowtie pickup trucks. And we don’t necessarily mean the ones of the Silverado variety, but the collector-material ones coming from way back at least 5 decades ago.
C/K is how Chevy called a series of pickups launched in 1959 that was soon to grow into a phenomenal sales hit, and later on into the stuff of dreams for car collectors. Of the series, perhaps the most famous and still hip is the C10 half-ton model.
As part of our special coverage this November we’ve already dug up a number of exciting C10s, but given how many they are out there, you’ll probably hear some more on the subject. And we’ll start with the fresh one here, currently spending its last 9 or so hours on an auctions website.
This particular model comes from 1972, making it a second-gen. It’s not your average C10, but a top line Cheyenne Super that received a refurbishment and some other upgrades exactly a decade ago.
Repainted in Medium Olive green over a reupholstered black vinyl and houndstooth cloth interior, the pickup is not that far from its original look, lacking unnecessary adornments and embellishments – there are things like an aftermarket sunroof, Cheyenne Super badging, and polished 15-inch wheels, but that’s about it.
That makes it look quite tame compared to other of its siblings, but that’s far from reality. Under the hood of the Chevy hides a 400ci (6.5-liters) V8 gifted with a Speed Demon carburetor, an Edelbrock intake, a Crane camshaft, and a turbo 350 three-speed automatic transmission (we’re not told the specs on the engine).
As said, at the time of press the pickup is enjoying its last hours on an auctions website. The highest bid at the time of writing is $19,000, after growing from $17,250 earlier in the day.
