5 This High-Mile 1986 Porsche 944 Turbo Deserves a New and Caring Owner

4 The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Hero Car From Fast & Furious Is Up for Auction

1 C8 Corvette Recalled Once Again, This Time Over Driver Seat Belt Problem

More on this:

Big-Block Chevy C10 Custom Truck Offered Without Reserve

On its own, the C10 is a working man’s truck from another era. This 1967 model isn’t your average pickup, though, because just about everything has been improved or replaced to create an all-custom masterpiece. 61 photos



The engine compartment is full of big-block magic in the guise of a 408-cu.in. powerplant.



All that suck-squeeze-bang-blow is sent to the rear wheels by a 700R4 automatic transmission, the direct successor of the TH350 from the 1960s. Constructed of cast aluminum, this tranny can handle both racing and off-road applications with minimal modifications to the original design by



Huge flared fenders cover two-tone wheels and Wilwood disc brakes and rotors, the side mirrors come from a 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle, and the tailgate can be opened or closed remotely. The rear bumper of this C10 furthers the low-rider theme of the truck, and the paint job bring the point home.



Open the driver’s door, and you’re welcomed inside by white-and-black leather upholstery and Bluetooth connectivity for the JBL stereo. Air conditioning, thick floor mats, a column-mounted shifter, and a two-spoke steering wheel are featured, along with auxiliary gauges in the custom-made center console.



There are a few imperfections here and there, but there’s no denying that whoever built this pickup has spent a considerable amount of green dollar bills. Including labor, at least $50k were thrown at this C10 excluding the donor vehicle.



“Wire to wire, bolt to nut, thread to leather, every piece was custom-fabricated to make this a truly unique build.” Up for auction at no reserve, the C10 offered by Barrett-Jackson rides on a performance chassis with AirRide air suspension at every corner. Torsion sway bars at the front and rear, power rack-and-pinion steering, and a sectioned hood with custom braces are featured as well.The engine compartment is full of big-block magic in the guise of a 408-cu.in. powerplant. Barrett-Jackson doesn’t mention how many ponies are on deck from 6.7 liters of displacement, but from the looks of the intake manifold and such, the fuel-injected motor is good for approximately 500 horsepower.All that suck-squeeze-bang-blow is sent to the rear wheels by a 700R4 automatic transmission, the direct successor of the TH350 from the 1960s. Constructed of cast aluminum, this tranny can handle both racing and off-road applications with minimal modifications to the original design by GM Huge flared fenders cover two-tone wheels and Wilwood disc brakes and rotors, the side mirrors come from a 1966 Chevrolet Chevelle, and the tailgate can be opened or closed remotely. The rear bumper of this C10 furthers the low-rider theme of the truck, and the paint job bring the point home.Open the driver’s door, and you’re welcomed inside by white-and-black leather upholstery and Bluetooth connectivity for the JBL stereo. Air conditioning, thick floor mats, a column-mounted shifter, and a two-spoke steering wheel are featured, along with auxiliary gauges in the custom-made center console.There are a few imperfections here and there, but there’s no denying that whoever built this pickup has spent a considerable amount of green dollar bills. Including labor, at least $50k were thrown at this C10 excluding the donor vehicle.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.