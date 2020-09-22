Conda Green 1970 Porsche 911T Targa Looks Absolutely Gorgeous

Nestron Cube Two Is the Tiny House With Its Own AI Assistant

The T – which stands for Touring – wasn’t designed to thrill on the same level as the Carrera 2.7 RS that everyone dreams of owning. It’s a more humble interpretation of the classic 911, but it is a very special car nonetheless. 61 photos



Delivered in this color from new, the 911T Targa in the photo gallery was refurbished during previous ownership with great attention to detail. The selling dealer had the targa top redone by an upholstery shop in San Rafael, and the brake hoses have also been replaced for extra peace of mind.



14-inch Fuchs wheels with black garnish are featured, wrapped in Dunlop SP20 FE tires that measure 185/70 at all corners of the Neunelfer. Ventilated discs, VDO instrumentation, a four-spoke steering wheel, and under 73,000 miles on the odometer are also worthy of note. The seller has put roughly 100 miles during his time with the car, but true chassis mileage isn't known.



Fret not, however, because the undercarriage photos reveal no rust, no leaks, nothing that would translate to an expensive repair for the next owner. Pop the hood, and you’ll be treated to 2.2 liters of



This example of the breed - chassis number 9110110121 - is one of the best 911Ts out there, and a Targa to boot. Offered on Bring a Trailer with a clean title, a California plate, and a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, the highest bid on this Conda Green machine is $51k at the time of reporting.

