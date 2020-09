2020 Toyota Supra Drag Races Jeep Trackhawk, Schooling Follows

SUV

Hoonigan has made a habit of putting together some of the weirdest drag races possible. You want to see a sports car go up against some ratty old thing with a V8 swap or a drift car? They've got you covered.This one is one of the tamest, as it features just two production vehicles which factory-fresh looks. You've got the 2020 Toyota Supra and a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Pretty normal, right?Well, the outcome of such a race would be easy to guess. However, the GR Supra has been modified to have 430 horsepower coming out of the familiar BMW 3.0-liter turbo engine.The stock setups looked even on paper, but we would have expected the Jeep to have a better dig under less-than-perfect conditions. However, Stage 1 tuning changes everything. Everybody at the Hoonigan still thinks the Trackhawk is going to win, probably because tuning can actually make a Supra slower if done wrong.Turns out they were right. The Jeep wipes the floor with this Japanese sports car that's rapidly becoming an icon. We have no doubt that there's a 2020 Supra with a stock block that can win this, but it's not this one.It all comes down to the launch, and thankfully, there is a little bit of skill involved. It's not like one of those German cars where you hold the brake, mash the gas and get perfect numbers. There's a 5,400-poundout there that can do this to a 2020 Toyota Supra, and it's frankly scary.If you're inline-6 fans and feel bad for the little bunker buster, know that the 2021 Supra did quite well against a Lexus LC500 yesterday. Call it redemption in advance.