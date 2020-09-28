2020 Toyota Supra Drag Races Jeep Trackhawk, Schooling Follows

All of us need a lesson now and again, and that happens all the time in the world of drag racing. But who will school who in a race between a 2020 Supra and a Jeep Trackhawk?
Hoonigan has made a habit of putting together some of the weirdest drag races possible. You want to see a sports car go up against some ratty old thing with a V8 swap or a drift car? They've got you covered.
This one is one of the tamest, as it features just two production vehicles which factory-fresh looks. You've got the 2020 Toyota Supra and a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. Pretty normal, right?
Well, the outcome of such a race would be easy to guess. However, the GR Supra has been modified to have 430 horsepower coming out of the familiar BMW 3.0-liter turbo engine.
The stock setups looked even on paper, but we would have expected the Jeep to have a better dig under less-than-perfect conditions. However, Stage 1 tuning changes everything. Everybody at the Hoonigan still thinks the Trackhawk is going to win, probably because tuning can actually make a Supra slower if done wrong.
Turns out they were right. The Jeep wipes the floor with this Japanese sports car that's rapidly becoming an icon. We have no doubt that there's a 2020 Supra with a stock block that can win this, but it's not this one.
It all comes down to the launch, and thankfully, there is a little bit of skill involved. It's not like one of those German cars where you hold the brake, mash the gas and get perfect numbers. There's a 5,400-pound SUV out there that can do this to a 2020 Toyota Supra, and it's frankly scary.
If you're inline-6 fans and feel bad for the little bunker buster, know that the 2021 Supra did quite well against a Lexus LC500 yesterday. Call it redemption in advance.
