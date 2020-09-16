This High-Mile 1986 Porsche 944 Turbo Deserves a New and Caring Owner

This Mazda Yajirushi Sidecar Racer is a Symbiosis of Man and Machine

Did you know the 944 was Porsche’s best-selling sports car before the Boxster showed up? More than 163,000 units were produced, and even more curiously, the project started out as a joint effort with the biggest German automaker out there. 28 photos



As for the car we’ll talk about today, chassis WP0AA0958GN153089 is listed with 210,300 miles on the odometer. That’s a lot by any account, but if you take a closer look at Porker, you can immediately tell that this 944 Turbo has seen better days.



Currently sitting at $1,600 on



Corroded wheels, a rusty CV joint , loose trim, no trunk carpet, air conditioning that doesn’t work, leaking from the oil pan, and plenty of scratches need mentioning as well. Otherwise said, whoever ends up winning the online auction on



Given how many were made and how affordable some of these parts are when compared to a 911, it’s not an impossible task to bring the 944 Turbo back to its glory days. The seller has already fitted new engine mounts and rebuilt the turbocharger, replaced the vacuum lines, and swapped the boost controller with a manual unit. In preparation for its next owner, the 944 Turbo has also received fresh oil, a new timing belt, coolant reservoir, and radiator to ensure the car’s roadworthiness.



