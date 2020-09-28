Gulf Racing’s Iconic Livery Looks at Home on This Modified Yamaha SR400

More on this:

C8 Corvette Deliveries Stop Over Brake Sensor Contamination Problem

After the flying frunk and valve springs , the mid-engine Corvette is facing a new challenge. General Motors has stopped deliveries over a contamination problem with the brake sensor, leading to a communication breakdown between the brake boost system and the sensor in question. 20 photos National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about an upcoming recall for these vehicles, and dealers were also sent a list of FAQs.



One of the highlights is that contamination “may have happened during the material supplier’s production process.” Secondly, a warning light and a message may appear in the instrument cluster if the brake boost assistance is low as a result of miscommunication in the braking system.



The remedy for all of the involved nameplates is the replacement of the brake boost module. In the case assistance is lost, General Motors recommends “extra pedal force to slow and stop the vehicle.” In the meantime, registered owners are advised to check their VINs for field actions in the GM Owner Center while waiting for safety recall notifications by first-class mail.



Not that long ago, do you remember what Chevrolet said about the eBoost brakes of the



The eBoost is designed to measure the driver’s brake force pressure, telling the brake booster with the help of software how much pressure to apply to the brakes. Interrupting this signal increases the risk of a crash, but thankfully, no crashes have been reported as a result of this condition.



General Motors didn’t mention how long it will take for authorized dealers to receive the replacement parts and when the recall is estimated to begin. The sports car from Kentucky isn’t alone, though. According to Corvette Action Center , the 2020 model year Buick Encore GX, Cadillac CT4, CT5, XT4, and 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer are also involved. General Motors has notified theabout an upcoming recall for these vehicles, and dealers were also sent a list of FAQs.One of the highlights is that contamination “may have happened during the material supplier’s production process.” Secondly, a warning light and a message may appear in the instrument cluster if the brake boost assistance is low as a result of miscommunication in the braking system.The remedy for all of the involved nameplates is the replacement of the brake boost module. In the case assistance is lost, General Motors recommends “extra pedal force to slow and stop the vehicle.” In the meantime, registered owners are advised to check their VINs for field actions in the GM Owner Center while waiting for safety recall notifications by first-class mail.Not that long ago, do you remember what Chevrolet said about the eBoost brakes of the mid-engine Corvette ? They are “more precise and tunable” thanks to the brake-by-wire design, but the golden bowtie appears to have ignored the vulnerability of electronic trickery over good ol’ hardware.The eBoost is designed to measure the driver’s brake force pressure, telling the brake booster with the help of software how much pressure to apply to the brakes. Interrupting this signal increases the risk of a crash, but thankfully, no crashes have been reported as a result of this condition.General Motors didn’t mention how long it will take for authorized dealers to receive the replacement parts and when the recall is estimated to begin.