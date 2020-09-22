The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Hero Car From Fast & Furious Is Up for Auction

Back in 2009, the fourth movie in the Fast & Furious saga was released by Universal Pictures to great commercial success and mixed critical reviews. Love it or hate it, popcorn tastes the same regardless of what you watch and what IMDb says.
We’re not here to talk about the movie as a whole, though, but one of the cars that Vin Diesel drives like a man on a mission. First shown with red paintwork, the Chevelle SS in question is then sanded down to the bare metal and repainted gray. Of course, a little bit of nitrous oxide is also added to bring the point home.
That very car, chassis number 136370L11604, is a Fisher body that currently sits at 40,500 Australian dollars with three days of bidding left on Lloyds Auctioneers and Valuers. The two-door coupe is listed with a 350-cu.in. V8 powerplant, translating to 5.7 liters as opposed to 396 or 454 cubic inches for the original engine options.
A four-speed stick shift sends the goodies to the rear axle, and upgrades further include Wilwood brakes, a safety cell painted in black, Hotchkis sport suspension, bucket seats that have seen better days, a NOS bottle between the front seats, and something called “drift brakes” whatever that may mean. Based on the design of the handbrake's lever, we may be dealing with a hydraulic system.
Autographed on the hood by Paul Walker’s brother Cody in April 2015, the car comes with Paramount Pictures papers that attest the Chevelle’s starring role in Fast & Furious. Bear in mind, though, that this vehicle “is being sold unregistered.”
It’s hard to estimate how much money will this Super Sport rake in, and it’s even harder to imagine that the Chevelle SS from the billion-dollar franchise will improve its value with the passing of time. Based on recent auction results of 1970 models, buyers are more interested in all-original specs rather than movie cars.
The most expensive 1970 Chevelle SS sold this year is an LS6 Convertible Automatic that Mecum auctioned for $330,000. The two next highest sells were $209,000 and $192,500 for a custom coupe and a custom convertible with manual transmissions.
