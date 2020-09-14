1,100-Mile Porsche 911 GT2 Isn’t Your Typical BaT Auction Lot

NASA to 3D Print Rocket Parts with Metal Powder and Lasers

Since the 993 generation , the Neunelfer leveled up to GT2 specification. Essentially a GT3 RS mixed with the Turbo S, this variation has always been regarded as a driver’s car even though it’s very hard to control on the edge. 40 photos



Thankfully, though, very few examples of the 997 in GT2 specification were made and many of them are garage queens like this particular car. Offered at auction on



Just under 1,100 miles, to be more precise, which is ridiculous but easy to understand at the same time. Fitted with a 225-mph speedometer and a tachometer that redlines at 6,800 revolutions per minute, the GT2 isn’t completely stock once you notice the aftermarket exhaust system from GMG Racing.



The last time this 997 was serviced was in June 2019 at



Specified with yellow stitching, carbon-fiber seats, and the Sport Chrono Package, this GT2 further sweetens the deal with a GMG Racing bolt-in roll bar, an integrated radar detector, satellite navigation, and Bose surround sound.



As a brief refresher, the 997 GT2 numbers 1,242 examples of the breed manufactured from 2007 to 2009. The RS versions – which is 70 kilograms lighter as well – is even rarer at 500 units for the entire world.



