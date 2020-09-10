Very Rare Porsche 993 GT2 Is Up for Grabs

Watching This Falcon 9 Launch Is Like Riding a Rocket as You Would a Horse

GT2. Two letters, one digit. That’s all it takes for Porsche enthusiasts to grow weak in the knees, and this example of the breed is one of the best GT2 models you can find in the classifieds today. 14 photos



The GT2 is basically a 911 Turbo with fewer creature comforts and rear- instead of all-wheel drive, the perfect recipe for a trackable car that’s also entitled to wear license plates. Don’t, however, think for a moment that the 993 in this configuration is a daily driver because the stiffer suspension and super-grippy tires are not meant for commuting to work and back home. The 993 generation of the Neunelfer started the trend, and the go-faster variant of the German sports car exists because Porsche had to meet homologations requirements. 57 models were produced in total, of which 13 are even more rare thanks to the RHD layout.What sets the 993 apart from subsequent generations is that the GT2 is cooled with air, giving the six-cylinder engine the aural pleasure you would expect from such an exclusive vehicle. With 32,200 kilometers on the odometer and three owners since it rolled off the assembly line, the red car in the photo gallery can be yours for the princely sum of 32,250,000 CZK.Those are Czech koruny, and at current exchange rates, the asking price translates to 1,213,155 euros. Listed by AR Cars on mobile.de at 1,330,000 euros, the GT2 is finished in red over black leather for the cabin. Of course, a six-speed manual sends the goodies to the rear wheels to the tune of 3.9 seconds from 0 to 60 mph and a top speed of 187 mph (301 kph).The selling vendor advertises the car as having 357, which works out at 485 metric ponies or 478 horsepower. Torque is also impressive at 586 Nm (432 pound-feet) at 3,500 rpm, coming courtesy of two snails and 3.6 liters of displacement for the 2-valve-per-cylinder motor.The GT2 is basically a 911 Turbo with fewer creature comforts and rear- instead of all-wheel drive, the perfect recipe for a trackable car that’s also entitled to wear license plates. Don’t, however, think for a moment that the 993 in this configuration is a daily driver because the stiffer suspension and super-grippy tires are not meant for commuting to work and back home.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.