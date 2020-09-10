4 Iris Blue 1995 Porsche 993 Carrera 4 Is the Only X51 Pack Imported Stateside

This 2004 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is a Modern Classic Looking for a New Owner

Even though the 996 switched to water-cooled engines, Porsche didn’t forget to continue the tradition of lightweight specials. The GT3 is arguably the most popular of the lot, and the GT3 RS is the one to have for obvious reasons. 17 photos



The two-door sports car is a European specification in Carrara White, flaunting blue wheels and decals over a black interior with factory-supplied bucket seats from Recaro. The color-matched seat belts are complemented by Schroth racing harnesses, and the roll cage is painted white just like the exterior.



Alcantara on the rim of the three-spoke steering wheel, electric windows and door mirror, top tinting for the windshield, electronic air conditioning, the headlight package with Porsche’s cleaning system, as well as a CD-playing radio are a few of the other highlights, along with passenger-side fire extinguisher.



The post-facelift 996 in GT3 RS flavor – also known as the 996.2 in Porsche jargon – features a true dry-sump lubrication system with a separate oil reservoir. In this configuration, the 3.6-liter boxer develops a rather respectable 381 PS (376 horsepower) and 385 Nm (284 pound-feet) of torque at the crank.



Those numbers translate to 4.4 second to 100 km/h (62 mph) and a top speed of 306 km/h (190 mph) despite the generously-sized wing on the rear deck, figures that are respectable for



Lighter than the GT3 and featuring progressive springs rather than linear springs, the RS brings the point home with stiffer damper, improved dynamic camber control, adjustable control arms, and lower ground clearance. Last, but certainly not least, the track-focused variant uses carbon fiber for the hood and rear wing as well as carbon fiber-reinforced silicon carbide brakes at all four corners.

