Iris Blue 1995 Porsche 993 Carrera 4 Is the Only X51 Pack Imported Stateside

The 993 marked an important change for the Neunelfer , ending the air-cooled saga that started many decades earlier with the first generation of the German sports car. Very few parts were shared with the 964 before it, and even the suspension was redesigned to delete the predecessor’s lift-off oversteer. 36 photos



Its secret is the X51 performance package, an option that was exclusive to the Old Continent. Built to European specifications but imported to Japan by the first and sole owner, the vehicle now finds itself in New York with a price tag $165,000 in the



The sole 993 X51 in the United States according to the dealership, this beautiful piece of German engineering comes with service records from day one, the manufacturer’s build sheet, the original books, and a tool kit. The sunroof delete, M030 sports suspension, and manual transmission make the Neunelfer even more desirable, but the engine is definitely the icing on the cake.



Sharing the same displacement as the Carrera RS, the 3.8-liter boxer develops 330 PS just like the go-faster variant thanks to the same type of cylinders, pistons, and block. The X51 option, however, isn’t meant to be tracked because there are a few differences that include the crankshaft and the camshafts.



Because it's a Carrera 4, the 911 further sweetens the deal with something that Porsche refers to as ABD . That's the acronym for Automatic Braking Differential , a system which brakes the inner wheel the moment you accelerate out of a corner. The all-wheel-drive hardware is also important in its own right, featuring a low-maintenance viscous coupling that transfers from 5 to 50 percent of the engine's resources to the front axle.

