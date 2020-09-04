Guards Red 1992 Porsche 911 Carrera RS Lightweight Offered for Sale at $247,964

2021 Audi Q2 Looks Too Sexy for a Mid-cycle Facelift

Before the 993 rolled out with water-cooled engines, Porsche revived the Carrera RS nameplate for the 964 generation. 345 pounds lighter than the base model, the Rennsport only came as a coupe and production numbers fewer than 2,300 units. 28 photos



The selling vendor, Trissl Sports Cars of Alabama, has recently serviced the Neunelfer with new brake pads and rotors. “Never exposed to winter conditions and never tracked,” the Carrera RS in Lightweight flavor shows no underside damage and no engine or transmission leaks. Speaking of which, the G50/10 stick shift is connected to a 260-horsepower



Neither the motor nor gearbox have been torn apart, but the exhaust system isn’t original. As opposed to the bone-stock model, VIN WP0ZZZ96ZNS490707 has been outfitted with a 100-cell catalytic converter and a Cup cross pipe. The magnesium wheels and Cosmoline gel are original and in perfect condition.



As expected of a stripped-down road racer, the German sports car features door pull instead of handles, manual window lifts, thinner glass, adjustable anti-roll bars, coilover shocks, and a whole lot more go-faster goodies. The asymmetrical limited-slip differential and steel synchronizer rings are highlights in their own right, along with the matched pistons and cylinders of the 3.6-liter powerplant.



The sale includes a ton of documentation such as an appraisal from Ingenieurburo Gerhold. Back in February 2019, the German company appraised the rear-engined land missile to 230,000 euros or $272,495 at current exchange rates, which is considerably more that the price advertised by the dealership. The owner’s manual in German, an import document from April 2019 that totals $9,381 including customs clearance, and a clean Alabama title are worthy of mentioning as well.



Including



