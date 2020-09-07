Arena Red 1997 Porsche 993 With Low Miles Looks Very Collectible

2 Iris Blue 1995 Porsche 993 Carrera 4 Is the Only X51 Pack Imported Stateside

Produced from 1994 to 1998, the 993 marked the end of the air-cooled boxer for the Neunelfer. For this reason, Porsche enthusiasts are willing to pony up big bucks for a well-maintained and low-mileage example like this particular fellow. 36 photos



Showing just over 47,000 miles on the odometer, the 911 in the photo gallery comes with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name and a clean Carfax report. Arena Red paintwork makes the German interloper all the more desirable while the Carrera RS-style spoilers add to the sports car’s visual drama.Chassis number WP0AA2991VS320356 is listed on Bring a Trailer with 7 days to go and a highest bid of $9,993 at the time of reporting. The seller notes a chip on the right side of the windshield and a repainted front bumper, and this lot includes the factory rear spoiler in tip-top condition. The 18-inch wheels with a five-spoke design are wrapped in very grippy, summer-only rubber.A space saver is hiding under the hood where you’ll also find factory tools and an inflation kit. Upholstered in black leather that still looks great, the 911 Carrera is beautified by Porsche-branded floor mats, aluminum on the shift knob of the six-speed manual transmission, power-adjustable seats, cruise control, a CD player, and air conditioning. A Raid steering wheel dominates the cockpit, and the instrument cluster has a five-gauge layout with the tachometer bang in the middle.The engine bay is where a 3.6-liter boxer works its magic with the Motor Sound Package, cranking out 282 horsepower at 6,300 revolution per minute and 250 pound-feet of torque at 5,250 rpm. The 911 was last serviced in April 2020 when it received a new cruise control servo and air conditioning valves along with fresh oil and a replacement filter. Along with the vehicle and the factory rear spoiler, the sale also includes Porsche literature such as the owner’s manual, a brochure, and warranty information.

