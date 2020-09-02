One-Off Porsche 918 Spyder Has Nomex Interior, Costs $1.3 Million

The 918 Spyder isn’t only a hypercar. It’s a technological tour de force, a plug-in hybrid that rips like there’s no tomorrow thanks to a twin-turbo V8 assisted by two electric motors for a grand total of 875 horsepower and 944 pound-feet of torque.
Built from 2013 to 2015 in Zuffenhausen, only 918 examples left the assembly line. The 2015 model in the photo gallery is number 738 according to the animation in the instrument cluster, and it’s a one-off commission thanks to the Nomex interior.
Made popular by safety pioneer Bill Simpson, the flame-resistant material was developed in the early 1960s by DuPont. Available as fiber, sheet, or paper, Nomex is used by racing car drivers for their suits, gloves, helmet lining, and all that jazz.
Offered by Atlantis Motor Group with fewer than 3,000 miles on the odometer, the 918 Spyder is painted Basalt Black although it’s impossible to tell because of the matte-black factory wrap and the Martini Racing livery. “This car was spec'd by Hurley Haywood” according to the selling vendor, a Chicago-born racing driver that helped Porsche win the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1977, 1983, as well as 1994.
“A one-owner car with a clean Carfax, no dings, and no chips,” number 738 also features a sticker on the windshield with the signature of Hurley Haywood. Also equipped with the Weissach performance package, the 918 Spyder is much obliged to lap the Nurburgring in 6 minutes 57 seconds in the hands of the right driver.
90 pounds lighter than the standard specification, the Weissach makes the plug-in hybrid hypercar faster to 60 mph by 0.1 seconds. Top speed is rated at 214 mph, which is more than enough even for a blast down the derestricted Autobahn.
Like every 918 Spyder out there, this $1.3-million machine also happens to pay tribute to the Carrera GT in a rather quirky way. Notice the different colors of the wheel nuts on each side of the car? There’s a reason Porsche color coded them in this fashion. Obviously enough, one set has left-handed threads and the other right-handed threads.
