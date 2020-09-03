Lazzarini’s Avanguardia, the Crazy Swan-Shaped Megayacht With Its Own Car Garage

Ruby Red 1965 Porsche 911 With Pepita Interior Looks Highly Collectible

Desiged by Butzi Porsche, the Neunelfer established itself on the road and on the track pretty much instantly. More than a simple evolution of the 356 , the 911 was initially offered with an air-cooled boxer featuring 2.0 liters of displacement. 12 photos



Early cars are extremely desirable thanks in part to the low production volumes of the Zuffenhausen assembly plant at that time. Models like this 1965 are especially collectible, and this Ruby Red blast from the past also happens to be “one of the first 911s delivered to the United States” as per



The selling vendor is asking $190,000 for the impeccable spec before your eyes, acquired by Volkswagen collector Mac Davis in 2004. Brand expert Trey Harrison then proceeded to restore the Neunelfer to perfection over a three-year period, and since completion, the car has covered only 1,372 miles or 2,208 kilometers.



“In its current state, it is a superlative driver needing nothing to be part of your garage” according to the selling vendor. Optioned with Pepita upholstery (a.k.a. Houndstooth fabric) and featuring a wood-rimmed steering wheel, the 911 has also been treated to black leather, Michelin Harmony rubber shoes, chromed garnish, yellow fog lights, and lacquered veneer for the dashboard for that classy look.



Because this a regular Neunelfer and not the 911 S, the boxer-six lump develops 130 PS or 128 horsepower in American money. Torque isn’t too impressive either, but for its time, the German sports car was undeniably fast. Better still, 911s before the B series from 1969 are thrilling to driving thanks to the short wheelbase.



