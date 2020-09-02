More on this:

1955 Porsche 356 Pre-A “Continental” Is Rarer Than Hen’s Teeth

Rolled out in 1948 with a sticker price of $3,750 in the United States, the 356 series is the brainchild of Ferry Porsche . Produced in limited numbers – approximately 76,000 – until 1965, the two-door coupe and convertible are revered collectibles regardless of year, specification, and even the car’s condition. 43 photos



According to The “Continental” is one of the most collectible models because it’s a one-year affair for the U.S. market that was phased out over a lawsuit from the Lincoln Motor Company. The nameplate was used only in 1955, and chassis number 60771 in the photo gallery is one of those rare gems. Offered by Cooper Classic Cars for the princely sum of $295,000 without haggling, the black-painted convertible was owned at one point by Walt Disney president Stanley Gold.Finished with green leather and featuring a Telefunken radio right in the center of the dashboard, the 356 Continental before your eyes “retains its original gauges, and is fully functional and ready to drive.” The previous owner is said to have purchased the car at auction, and in total, production for 1955 totaled 228 cabriolets. The “Pre-A” designation refers to the earliest models of the German sports car , those from 1948 through 1955 when the A was introduced with numerous changes such as the four-cam Carrera race engine.60771 here relies on a 1.5-liter with twin carburetors that develops 55 horsepower, anblunderbuss connected to a four-speed manual transmission. All four corners are treated to independent suspension, and as expected, the braking system is a hydraulic affair with good old drums instead of rotors.The car left the Zuffenhausen factory on March 8th in 1955, and the original owner bought the car from a dealership in Washington State. It should be mentioned that the Bent-Window 356 Continental lost its original engine at some point, but it’s been fitted with a period-correct motor from a Pre-A 356.According to Cooper Classic Cars , the sale includes “the owner’s manual, tool roll, jack, and correct spare wheel.” Of course, 60771 is further accompanied by a certificate of authenticity from Porsche to bring the point home.