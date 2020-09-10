1985 Porsche 959 Paris-Dakar Rally Car Can Be Yours for a Lot of Money

4 Iris Blue 1995 Porsche 993 Carrera 4 Is the Only X51 Pack Imported Stateside

In the earliest years of the 911, Porsche entered works and customer cars in rallies such as Monte Carlo and track races such as Le Mans. Later on, however, the German automaker doubled down on Group B. 31 photos



Chassis number 010014 was entered as #185 in the 1985 rally, and it’s one-of-three examples with the 3.2-liter Carrera engine out of a total of seven development vehicles. “The car held the overall lead in the race until late in the 8th stage when it struck a large rock hidden in the sand,” forcing Ickx and co-pilot Claude Brasseur to retire. Porsche didn’t repair the damaged body shell or the wear and tear of the interior, retaining this scarred 959 until 2014.



A private collector subsequently bought number 010014, and Gunnar Racing in Florida repaired the front end and brought the car back to working order without removing the Paris-Dakar patina from so long old. Shown at various events from 2015 to 2018 and exhibited at the Peterson Museum on the German automaker’s 70th anniversary, the vehicle is described as “a significant piece of Porsche development history” and a true collectible.



The selling vendor doesn’t put a price on this incredibly rare all-wheel-drive machine, but it does mention 4,400 miles on the odometer. “This car would surely crown any Porsche collection and would be welcomed with open arms into vintage racing, concours, and Porsche events worldwide.”



