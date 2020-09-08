Speed Yellow Porsche 964 Carrera 3.8 RSR “Le Mans Pack” Looks Properly Fast

3 Iris Blue 1995 Porsche 993 Carrera 4 Is the Only X51 Pack Imported Stateside

The 964 had a short life, produced between 1989 and 1993 in 63,762 examples. This generation of the Neunelfer also marked the beginning of all-wheel drive and the automatic transmission registered under the Tiptronic trademark. 24 photos



An ultra-limited edition by all accounts, this fellow differs from the 3.6 thanks to the Turbo body shell and 300 PS (296 horsepower) from a 3.8-liter mill. The car we’ll cover today, however, is the most ludicrous iteration out there.



“Le Mans Pack” is how it’s called, and the Speed Yellow example in the photo gallery is one of 15 cars ever produced. First registered in 1993 and currently showing 4,000 kilometers on the clock, the track-focused sports car is equipped with a 120-liter fuel cell in the frunk, hydraulic lifters, a five-speed manual gearbox, Atiwe leather steering wheel, as well as a self-locking diff.



Race-ready upgrades include the roll cage, Recaro bucket seats that look very uncomfortable, and the 18-inch wheels from the Cup racing car. The Le Mans specification doesn’t feature an airbag or even power steering, and as you can tell from the pics, the rear seats are gone in favor of a fire extinguisher.



Offered by



Offered by Bavaria Motors , the Neunelfer develops 365 PS or 360 horsepower. Ownership history kicks off in 1993 in South Dakota, then the car was imported to Japan in 1999. The third owner registered the vehicle in the United Kingdom in 2007 while the current owner shipped it to Belgium.Care to guess how rare the RSR is? Of the 51 units produced, one is a pre-production prototype, one is a factory racing car, and 49 are customer cars. Given the condition of this Le Mans conversion, now take a wild guess about the asking price of this example. As per the selling vendor, it's €1 million ($1.17 million).

