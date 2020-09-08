Titanium 911 GT3 Exhaust Speakers Are an Audiophile's Dream

autoevolution
As a manufacturer of anything, once a certain level of production is attained, you can basically start producing a whole bunch of other stuff that may not be what you started with in the first place.

That being said, one of the world's best-known automotive manufacturers is also into making audio equipment. Porsche folks, Porsche! They’ve been making audio equipment for a few years now, and all of it inspired by Porsche design.

This time we are seeing a speaker design like none other. It’s all shaped like the exhaust of a 911 GT3 . But why would Porsche make a speaker system? There are actually a few reasons why anyone, not just Porsche, would want to push production into other areas, especially since you’ve made a worldwide reputation.

On top of it, they're actually made by Porsche Design, which is a separate company than the sports carmakers but they do enjoy a close relantionship.

First off, it’s about business. It’s another product to bear the Porsche sigil and name. And with that comes another territory in which to sell something. I myself am a music lover, and audiophile, so even though it’s got Porsche Design stamped all over it, it still got me to go in deeper and actually think about purchasing one.

And second, if you’re a Porsche fan, this is something you may want to add to your shower, bedroom, or kitchen. They design itself just sits beautifully atop a mantle or fireplace. Heck, it’s even small enough to just be hung on your wall. Or, just pop it into you GT3 and have it with you wherever you go.

Now it’s not just all about design. The actual speaker is made using original exhaust pipes from the GT3 so it’s all made to scale. Using a centrally housed titanium dual exhaust, it definitely isn’t small. Those pipes are then housed in an aluminum body that acts as a support, keeping the speakers suspended and allowing sound to travel at its proper 70-degree conical structure. The rest of the materials used in its construction are stainless steel and plastic.

As far a size goes, it’s 11.4 inches (290mm) in length, 6.1 inches (155mm) in width, and 4.7 inches (120mm) in height, about the size of Sony XB40, but with nearly twice the weight at 7.2 pounds (3.3kg). But it seems that all the weight isn’t lugged around for no reason. It pushes out an outstanding 60 watts of sound. My own Harmon Kardon system only pushes out 40 watts and that makes my neighbors knock on my door.

As with most audio equipment these days, this too has Bluetooth capabilities. A2DP 4.0 makes sure that your streamed music will go on without any interruptions. And it does so using a stereo profile. But, if you want to get more kick out of your mono unit, it can be paired with another speaker in the room to give a true stereo sound to your experience.

This system works so well that you can leave your phone up to 32 feet (10m) away and it will stream flawlessly on a max transmission power of +10 dBm.

All this aside, it is a portable speaker, and oh how portable it is. It offers up to 24 hours of play time due to the incorporation of a lithium-ion technology in the battery. If you happen to run out of battery power, it can all just be recharged on a 12V 1.5A DC IN system. An AUX-IN and USB-IN allow you to bypass the Bluetooth if you feel your ears aren't tickled yet.

With stats like these it’s no wonder this system will blow a 550-dollar (465 Euro) hole in your pocket. But it’s a Porsche.
