992 Porsche 911 Turbo Slantnose Shows Heavy Retro Vibes

While enthusiasts often joke about how easy the job of Porsche 911 designers is, you could probably deliver the same type of humor when it comes to those in charge of establishing the nameplates that make up the Neunelfer lineup - "all they have to do" is to look back at the glorious and rich badge collection and choose which one to revive. Well, one derivative that's been missing for decades is the Slantnose, portrayed in 992 form via a rendering.
The tale of the Falchbau (Flatnose or Slantnose) takes us back to the 1976 935 racecar, which used a loophole in the rule book to relocate the massive round headlights to the lower front apron, all with the aim of reducing drag.
Five years later, Porsche offered the said layout on a street car, with the Slantnose option eventually making its way to the 1981 911 Turbo. Nicknamed 930S, this was a road car, so its headlights had to meet safety standards dictating a certain height, which is why they migrated north, turning into pop-up units in the process (besides, this was a trend in the 80s).
Of course, with pop-ups no longer being legal (besides, they generate extra drag and add mechanical complexity), this could explain why the German automaker hasn't rushed to bring back the Slantnose.
Then again, this form of the 911 seems to be growing in popularity almost as the rear-engined model itself, which is why we end up with renderings like the one adorning our screens right now.
Interestingly, this pixel play seems to propose a front light cluster solution that might just be feasible. So, while the LEDs at the bottom of the headlights could perhaps cover the daytime needs, those "covers" could actually be Smart Glass section (this is the technology used to make car sunroofs change their transparency level at the touch of a button).
This Photoshop effort, which comes from Car News Network, goes above and beyond to replicate the original. To that end, we find a pair of vents just after the headlights, while the side air intakes of this 992 Turbo feature extra slats. Oh, and the active rear wing has received a dark finish.
As for the connection to the real world, who knows? Perhaps the aftermarket industry will wish to extend its current 997-destined Slantnose game to newer 911s...
