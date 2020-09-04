Ford Mustang "Turbo Terror" Is a Boost Monster

After all these years that have seen the restomod scene delivering one extreme classic muscle take after another, you might expect a twin-turbo kit strapped to a first-gen Mustang to be accepted by purists. Well, it's still too soon for that, but those who come up with such builds might just find extra motivation in the said pathway - the principle obviously involves digital builds, such as the one portrayed in this rendering.
You don't need to be a classic car aficionado to tell that the two snails and the massive dome they're flanking weren't there from the factory. Of course, the fact that the said hood mod is part of the Ford's black treatment, which is mixed with the grey hue covering most of the real estate, also helps with the attention magnet effect.
And if we look past the new hardware, we can notice the uber-low stance of the pony. The vehicle sits too close to the ground for this to be the result of an air suspension installation alone.
Thus, those shiny black custom wheels are now buried deeper into the fenders than the stock setup allows. For the record, the real world is no stranger to highly refined classic Mustang projects that feature wheel modifications and here's an example that comes from famous builder Dave Kindig.
Other examples of custom bits added to this Fastback 'Stang involve the racing-style yellow headlights, as well as the side skirt extensions. As for a not-so-subtle piece, we can mention the rear spoiler, which is held in place with the help of rods.
Note that Kalim Oozeear, the digital artist who worked on this Mustang, has come up with multiple angles of the machine, so make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to check these out.
And if we look past the new hardware, we can notice the uber-low stance of the pony. The vehicle sits too close to the ground for this to be the result of an air suspension installation alone.
Thus, those shiny black custom wheels are now buried deeper into the fenders than the stock setup allows. For the record, the real world is no stranger to highly refined classic Mustang projects that feature wheel modifications and here's an example that comes from famous builder Dave Kindig.
Other examples of custom bits added to this Fastback 'Stang involve the racing-style yellow headlights, as well as the side skirt extensions. As for a not-so-subtle piece, we can mention the rear spoiler, which is held in place with the help of rods.
Note that Kalim Oozeear, the digital artist who worked on this Mustang, has come up with multiple angles of the machine, so make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below to check these out.