2021 Honda Mini Motorcycle Lineup Welcomes All-New Trail 125 ABS

It’s ready for adventures, big and small. Two years after Honda showed this bike as a concept in Tokyo, the Trail 125 ABS joins the Super Cub, Monkey, and Grom for the 2021 model year with a rugged construction, plenty of ground clearance, and a no-clutch transmission. 10 photos



Tipping the scales at 259 pounds including fluids and 1.4 gallons of gasoline, the four-stroke bike relies on a two-valve engine and four speeds for the semi-automatic transmission. The front and rear suspension promise 3.9 and 3.4 inches of travel (99 and 86 millimeters), and both wheels measure 80/90 by 17 inches just like the



The high-mounted air intake and upswept exhaust system enhance low-end and midrange torque, and on full song, you can expect 8.7 horsepower and 8.11 pound-feet of torque. Tree stumps and rocks shouldn’t pose a problem to the engine guard, and the lack of a radiator is means that we’re dealing with an



“The Trail 50 became ubiquitous in American campgrounds and on motorhome bumpers in the ’60s and ’70s and led to a number of successors,” declared Lee Edmunds, senior manager of Powersports Marketing. “For that reason, the CT brand has a special history with the U.S. market, and it’s great to see it return with the Trail 125 which, like the Super Cub and Monkey, harkens back to a golden era of American motorcycling.”



Zero accessories are available at the time of reporting, and the same can be said about optional extras and trim levels. The ABS in Trail 125 ABS stands for anti-lock braking system, and as expected of a budget bike, only the front wheel is treated to this safety feature. Priced at $3,899 excluding $190 for the destination charge, the CT125 is offered exclusively in Glowing Red with black garnish and old-school decals. The design harks back to the Trail 90 from more than half a century ago, and just like the original, this mini motorcycle is a blast to ride in the urban jungle as well as on more engaging roads.

Download attachment: 2021 Honda Trail 125 ABS brochure (U.S. model) (PDF)