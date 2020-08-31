Most Expensive 2020 Shelby GT500? Dealer Marks Up Car From $105,890 to $205,890

5 Journalist Drives C8 Corvette and Shelby GT500 on the Track, Prefers the Chevy

Take a look on their website and try to find a price tag for VIN 1FA6P8SJ0L5500229. Fret not, however, because YouTube vlogger Speed Phenom went to the Californian dealer to inspect the car for himself, and believe it or not, the window sticker reads $105,890 for the MSRP and $100,000 for the dealer market value . Indeed, Villa Ford marked up the car like there’s no tomorrow!The United States of America is a free market, indeed, and the Shelby GT500 is a rarefied breed as opposed to lesser Mustang models. On the other hand, don’t you find it uncanny to pay $100,000 over the suggested retail price for a Ford that isn’t a limited edition like the GT? When you think about it, you could even add a C8 Corvette 3LT Z51 to your garage for that amount of green dollar bills.You also have to take into account that $205,890 means in terms of supercars. Three grand more, and you’ll drive out of a Lamborghini dealership with the rear-wheel-drive Huracan Evo, for example. That kind of money can also get you two Porsche 911s without any options or a Mercedes-GT R Roadster.As one YouTube commenter puts it, “Ford should not allow this. Disgraceful.” Another commenter points the finger at Corvette dealerships as well for marking up the C8 even though it’s the entry-level version of the midship ‘Vette.But wait, there’s more! Hotshot Coolz writes that “the dealers sounded insulted when I asked for a discount on a base 2020 GT500 Mustang. When I walked into Porsche, I negotiated 12 percent off the car. The buying experience along destroys American cars,” and he has a point. This Shelby isn’t worth $205,890 and Villa Ford is California Dreaming for charging that much more over MSRP.