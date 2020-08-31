Oldsmobile and Pontiac Turned into Dukes of Hazard Trophy Trucks

Making monster trucks out of muscle cars is nothing new. It's relatively simple to do, and we think it's at least as entertaining as the best resto-mods. However, there's never been anything quite like this Oldsmobile and Pontiac renderings.
Digital artist Kalim Oozeear perfected these two "trophy trucks" a few months ago. Because of the paint colors and one of his recent posts, we immediately wanted to make a connection to the Dukes of Hazard show.
These are trying times for all Americans, and not just due to the virus. We know some might not appreciate a particular flag or a Charger named after a Confederate general. But the renderings are not trying to be offensive or anything like that, just a couple of old cars with funny-looking suspension.
What makes this particularly entertaining are the models chosen for this transformation. The orange Oldsmobile looks like a 1969 or 1970 model, which back in the day could have had a giant 442 V8 engine with something like 450 horsepower. The render increases its appeal by adding a blower, while the back strips out the trunk to make room for extra tires and equipment.
Meanwhile, the Pontiac looks like it started out as a 1977 Firebird Trans Am. Normally, 70s muscle cars aren't cool, but this one was a looker. To make the digital trophy truck, the artist lifted it on a custom chassis and fitted giant tires on what looks like Porsche's classic wheels.
The roll cage is there both to protect the drivers and increase rigidity. There's not an inch of comfort left in this muscle car, as every window has been stripped, and the rear is modified to fit Baja-style equipment.
These weren't particularly fast, back in the 70s. A 400 T/A model (6.6-liter) would have produced just 200 horsepower and 320 lb-ft. Maybe Kalim should have put the supercharger on this one.
