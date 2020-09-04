1970 Porsche 914/6 Race Car Could Be the Most Expensive 914 of the Week

For a variety of reasons, the Porsche 914 is a love it or hate it type of car. Its detractors loathe the heavy connection with Volkswagen or the car’s mid-engined configuration, while fans point to anything that can make their case, from design to specs, making the 914 one of the most controversial Porsches ever made.
In this particular case, controversy is not exactly good for the model. The number of 914s on the market is not exactly small, and most of them go for not-so-Porsche amounts of money. The greatest of 914 examples barely go for over $40k, but most of them don’t even hope of selling for that much.
The 914 in the gallery above is one of those who easily passed over that threshold, and that’s because it has a few things going for it.
The first is the fact that it is a 914/6 from 1970, the year considered to be the best for the model. Then, it comes with a modified engine needed for the car to take on a more racing-oriented role, making it an SCCA VP2-compliant race car.
Wrapped in orange paint with all the required badges and emblems to attest to its track-oriented nature, the 914 is powered by a 2.7-liter flat-six that came to be after a 2.0-liter case that was bored, aligned, and fitted with steel studs. Back in 2013, when the last dyno measurements were taken, the engine cranked out 315 horsepower.
Gifted with racing hardware such as body-colored roll cage, fire suppression system and a Pro-Comp tachometer, the car managed to gain enough attention on a specialized website that with four days left in the bid, the tally is at $47,500.
When it would all be said and done, the 914/6 will head to the new owner complete with a spare 914/6 engine, service records, SCCA and PCA logbooks, a Porsche Certificate of Authenticity, a clean Oregon title, and at least 38,000 miles (61,000 km) on the odometer.
