1972 Porsche 914 in Richie Ginther Specification Can Be Had for $39K

In the world of Porsche, the 914 is the model that could land you an entry into the sports car segment without completely draining your bank account. As part of our Porsche Month, we’ve already uncovered a number of cheap 914s, some cheaper than a MacBook 12 photos



This car here seems not to be one of the three, but it “pays tribute to Richie Ginther.” It is a 1972 model year 914 that was extensively modified to fit the description of a race car.



Animating it is a 2.0-liter engine, rebuilt including down to the dual Weber 45 carburetors, worked through a 901 transaxle with new clutch. 911 SC suspension and brakes are also featured.



Being built with racing in mind, it comes complete with a full roll cage and a full chassis reinforcement, that makes it “very stiff” and provides “minimal roll resulting in excellent handling.” A new fire suppression system and new foam in the fuel cell have also been added.



The Richie Ginther touch can be seen in the color chosen for the exterior – Signal Orange – and a Ginther windscreen that is said to come with a 36 percent frontal area reduction and a weight saving of 50 pounds (23 kg).



According to the seller of the



