Complete 1972 Porsche 914 Is a Barn Find That Costs Less than a MacBook

Barn finds are great, there's no doubt about it, but given that they most often come down to cars that are impossible to find these days, they usually end up for sale with insane prices.



Saved after spending the last 22 years in a barn, the Porsche 914 seems to be in pretty good shape, albeit it goes without saying some things still need to be fixed.



For example, the owner of the car says on



The seller guarantees it’s a complete car, and that's extremely important for a Porsche manufactured in 1972.



There’s something that you need to know about the engine though. The listing reveals that the “previous owner removed the running engine to install a bigger one and never completed his project.” In other words, the new engine hasn’t been installed, but the good news is that the old powerplant is still available should you want to put it back. There are no specifics about the more powerful engine though.



Officially, the Porsche 914 was offered in four different versions, namely 914/4, 914/6, 914 1.8, and 914 2.0, with the lineup comprising engines with displacements between 1,679 cc and 1,991 cc.



And now, the most interesting part: the price. According to the post on Craigslist, this Porsche 914 can be yours for less than the price of a maxed-out MacBook, as the owner wants just $2,900 for the car. It's currently parked in Pine City, Minneapolis should you want to check it out in person.

