One-Owner 1965 Porsche 356C Coupe Looks Better Than New, Up for Grabs

The iconic carmaker that goes by the name of Porsche would not have become what it is today if it weren’t for the 356. The sports-car was the first mass-produced Porsche car, and for all intents and purposes set the pace for all the other Porsches that followed in terms of, well, pretty much everything, from design to performance.
It is for this reason that 356s, despite their age and limited performance, have become halo cars at auctions all across the world. The most recent one we talked about, a 1959 Porsche 356A convertible handled by Karosseriewerke Drauz, went for a whooping $210,000 just the other day.
The car was in what can only be described as close-to-perfect condition, but it’s not the only one that looks probably better than it did when it rolled the assembly lines.
The 356 was made in several variants, namely A, B, and C, each bringing some modifications to the model that came before. The one in the gallery above is of the C variety (produced from 1963 to 1966), and it looks perhaps even better than the valuable A we mentioned earlier.
The shiny, out-of-the-box appearance is due to two things: first, the car has been ever since it rolled off the lines in 1965 in possession of a single owner family, and second, an extensive restoration was conducted sometime down the line.
This particular Porsche resides in Dallas, Texas, and will go under the hammer this October during a Mecum auction in the Lone Star state. We are not being told anything about mechanical changes, so we expect the engine at the rear to be the stock one – the Germans offered a 1.6-liter and a 2.0-liter back then for the range, and it is the smaller one that powers this 356C.
We are also not being told how much the owner expects to get for the car, but imagining the sum to be in the six-digit range is not that hard.
