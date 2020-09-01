Porsche Esports Carrera Cup Final to Pit Real Drivers Against Sim Racers

When this whole health crisis thing would be done with, the world will definitely no longer be the same. The tricks humanity had to pull to keep things going have created new industries, new habits, and possibly new futures.
One of the fields that have gained immense popularity during this time is esports. For a while now carmakers have been investing heavily in this field - Mercedes, for instance, dropped its backing of the German National Football Team to pump money into esports – but the term describes a wide variety of games genres.
Racing sims have only begun to grow in popularity as real racing series got canceled or postponed due to the health crisis a few months back, and even real-world drivers got in front of huge screens. NASCAR and Formula 1 drivers alike tried their luck behind the virtual wheel in various simulated events, and some even pulled rage quits in these competitions.
Carmakers too got involved, and organized their own series. Porsche, for instance, ran a so-called Porsche Esports Carrera Cup Deutschland competition that drew 3,500 online players, racing each other in virtual 911 GT3 Cup racing cars.
The final of this competition takes place this weekend, with six real-world drivers from the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland being pitted against 14 sim racers with no real racing background.
“It became apparent during last year’s debut season of the Porsche Esports Carrera Cup Deutschland that our concept of combining sim racers and real racing drivers is extremely popular,” said in a statement Hurui Issak, Project Manager of the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland.
“Especially under the current circumstances, sim racing is gaining traction and is a fantastic addition to real-life motorsport events. We’re very curious to see who will ultimately come out on top at the final round.”
The competition will run on simulation platform Raceroom on September 5.
The future of sim racing as worth-mentioning competitions is far from settled, but it’s not too far-fetched to envision some incredible virtual races in the years to come.
