Jay Kay Reviews the Porsche Taycan Turbo S: Crikey, This Is the Future

Jay Kay isn’t just the frontman of the incredibly popular jazz and acid band Jamiroquai, he is also a famous gearhead and known car collector. As such, his endorsement of a car like the Porsche Taycan Turbo S should weigh heavily in the balance with potential buyers.
Celebrities endorsing stuff has been done to the point where it’s become exhausting. Whether they’re shilling for weight loss products on Instagram or appearing in high-budget adverts that play out like short films for perfumes and coffee products, stars are often the go-to people for brands to get their name out there, in the media and to the consumers.
Yet this doesn’t feel like an endorsement. Jay Kay has returned to the Silverstone Circuit in the UK to drive and review the new Porsche Taycan Turbo S. The carmaker released the video at the end of last month, accompanying it with the briefest description: “Jay Kay took the Taycan Turbo S for an exclusive test drive to experience for himself the sheer performance of the all-electric sportscar on the track at Silverstone.”
No other words were necessary, because the video does speak for itself. It mixes footage of Jay behind the wheel, with the sun shining across his face, extolling the virtues of the EV, and flashbacks of his first time in the EV prototype, from one year before. Even though he’s now calmer and more familiar with the vehicle and, as such, no longer taken aback by its speed and torque, he’s still very much impressed by both.
Jay also notes that the quick charging on the Taycan Turbo is a plus, which is bound to change people’s perception of all-electric vehicles. He even goes as far as to proclaim the Taycan “the future,” saying “Porsche has done it again.” There is no other 4-seater out there that can deliver this kind of performance, instant acceleration and smooth handling, he says. It almost feels unreal.
Because of Jay’s standing in the exclusive niche of car collectors and his reputation, this feels like an actual, honest car review. See for yourself below.
