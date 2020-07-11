Modern Porsche 914 "Baby Sportscar" Looks Spot On

View this post on Instagram

These are two concepts for a revival of the iconic, classic, and often unloved Porsche 914. The original car has such a unique character. Whenever I see one, (which unfortunately is less and less these days) it totally stands out. . . . #cardesign #carsketch #carrendering #cardesignerscommunity #automotivedesign #transportationdesign #cardesignsketch #cardrawing #vehicledesign #industrialdesign #carart #drawingcars #conceptartist #gamedesign #productsketch #idsketching #automotiveart #porsche914 #aircooledporsche #classicporsche #porscheclassic #porsche9146 #914 #porscheporn #914world #vwporsche #Luftgekühlt #porscheoftheday #porschelover

