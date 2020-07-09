Porsche Renazzo Rendering Mixes Lamborghini and 911 DNA with Stunning Effect

It's been almost seven years since Porsche unveiled the production version of its 918 Spyder hypercar, but it feels longer than that. The best way to gauge just how far down the pecking order the hybrid performance model has fallen is to count the number of times you've heard it referenced over the past month.
That'll probably be zero. The 918 Spyder made all the headlines when it came out - and rightly so - being placed alongside the likes of LaFerrari and the McLaren P1. But where are its competitors now? Well, Ferrari has moved on from LaFerrari and has the SF90 Stradale as its range-topper, while McLaren doesn't really have a new hypercar in the vein of the P1, but it has a full range of models that'll leave almost anything in the dust.
So, not that it has anything to prove to anyone, but Porsche could use a new emblematic model to make the German brand the talk of the town once again. In true Porsche fashion, this car's exterior design can't have too many gimmicks - it needs to be clean and simple, just like any other Porsche. Well, apart from the 911 GT2 RS, maybe.
This is where the Renazzo would fit perfectly. The fictional model is the creation of one Ukrainian digital artist called Vladimir Panchenko who set off with the wrong idea to create possibly the right car. The plan, as Vladimir puts it, was to make "a Porsche with Lamborghini proportions." Why? He doesn't say, but we guess the end product is reason enough.
Indeed, the Porsche Renazzo (named after the birthplace of Ferruccio Lamborghini) looks nothing short of stunning. The 911 styling cues fit the larger body perfectly giving the Renazzo a menacing, self-assured appearance. It's like the car knows what it can do and doesn't feel the need to show it off.
But what could power this car? Obviously, it would have to be a hybrid system because pure electricity wouldn't fall in line with the ethos of either of the two brands. Yet there's one thing that's worrying us: there are no vents that could lead air into the engine bay.
Considering the large twin exhaust there's no doubt whether gasoline is being burnt somewhere underneath that large engine deck or not, so the absence of air vents is probably just an overlook. Or perhaps Vladimir focused more on design and less on functionality, so we shouldn't linger too much on it either and stick to the beautiful shape of the Renazzo. And beautiful it is, indeed.
