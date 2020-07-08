Porsche Hatchback Rendering Is the Family Car of the Future

Porsche's reputation was built on sports cars, while its wealth was consolidated by SUVs. The two shouldn't go together, but Porsche and other manufacturers have since proven the contrary, so here we are living in a world where 600+ horsepower SUVs are not only real but also in high demand.
Despite the success it's had with the larger models, Porsche still isn't the first name that comes to mind for anyone looking for a family car. Sure, brand enthusiasts who decide to cram the kids in the back of their 911 are likely to shop for a Cayenne or a Panamera (or even a Taycan), but non-affiliated people will look elsewhere. Plus, there's the not so easy to ignore aspect of the price.
So, what can a young Porsche fan looking to build a family consider for purchase? Well, the obvious answer is an old Cayenne or Panamera (there are no old Taycans yet). Or, if they're artistically inclined, they might come up with a new vehicle of their own that fills a niche Porsche will probably always leave empty: a sporty premium hatchback.
The so-called "Family Porsche" is the brainchild of a young designer from South Korea who identifies himself as Gwi design on Behance. The premise is simple: a car that fuses the Porsche ethos with practicality that isn't an SUV. He seems to either ignore or not be aware of the Panamera's existence, or maybe he just doesn't feel that large vehicle is "Porsche enough."
Regardless, it's safe to say he came up with something special - if not better altogether, than at least better looking. He quotes the 917 racer as a source of inspiration and looking at the concept's profile, you can definitely see some of it in there. He played with various solutions for the front end (including an evolution of the Taycan's face) and seems to have settled on the best: one that's both Porsche and completely fresh.
The rear is a bit more questionable - to put it mildly - and it looks like the kids better not want to look out through the windows as there aren't any - at least not on the side. Granted, the car features an interior design that relies heavily on the infotainment system. It features a rail that goes around the entire cockpit where everyone can attach their digital devices (phones and tablets, mostly) called "Link dashboard." The drawings suggest the tablets and phones can slide on the rail, making it possible to move from user to user.
Like all concepts, there are good, bad, and simply insane ideas. We definitely like the front end and the profile, as well as the whole idea of an electric Porsche hatchback. We don't really dig the rear, while the interior is suited to a future we're not sure we'd like to live in. However, there are plenty of things that Porsche officials could take from this. Or just take the guy behind Gwi design altogether.
