Porsche 911 Turbo ‘Jezebel’ is Akira Nakai’s Seventh Ever RWB Conversion

Rarity comes in many shapes and forms, and when we’re talking about hand built custom Porsches, Japan’s RWB (Rauh Welt Begriff) shop has reached a cult status over the years. 62 photos



In other words, they are not everyone’s cup of sake, but true art is usually a hate it or love it affair, and RWB makes no exception in this regard.



None other than the seventh



Based on a 1989 Porsche 911 turbo of the 964 variety, Jezebel got its RWB appearance package in 2008, when Nakai San modified it as his personal stateside RWB monster.



Whil originally it was not red, the model now sports an awesome-looking Guards Red finish that is more in line with the car’s nickname. What is quite rare about the build is that the extra wide fenders do not feature any visible rivets or bolts like 99 percent of all other RWB kits, with the smooth finish making the model a truly rare gem.



The fenders engulf a set of 18-inch Work wheels, shod in Pirelli P Zero tires, and the exterior also features Bi-Xenon headlights and a revised front lip spoiler with custom fasteners.



The engine has been rebuilt in 2018 and should be good for 300 hp and 366 Nm (270 lb-ft) of torque, sent to the rear wheels through a 5-speed G50 manual transmission. Oddly enough, while the car is from the



The car is currently for sale through Elferspot and is in Georgia, so you can inquire the dealer selling it for more details about the asking price and the twist surrounding the engine choice.