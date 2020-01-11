5 Here's How the Porsche Taycan Electric Sedan Looks Underneath and Inside

RWB Porsche 911 (997) Is World's First Water-Cooled Build

View this post on Instagram ¥ RWB997 ¥ 88%done #RWB997 #porsche997 #997 #TokyoAutoSalon #RWB #rauhweltbegriff #rauhwelt #rwbfamily #porsche #rwbporsche #porsche993 #nakai #nakaisan #RWBHQ #TAS #gms #rwbtaiwan #japan #rwbcabriolet A post shared by GMSyâRWB Taiwan (@rwbtaiwan) on Jan 9, 2020 at 2:29am PST In the past, Akira Nakai, the gear head who runs the business almost as a one-man show, only worked on air-cooled Neunelfers. And certain fans expected this to be associated with more affordable builds, but this isn't the case - after all, such a path would've demanded a 996, not a 997 starting point for the water-chilled part of the adventure.Interestingly, the project is still not fully completed - we first talked about this in February last year, when the Japanese aftermarket developer shared a pic of the build on its Instagram account. Nevertheless, the specialist lets us know that the shenanigan is about 88% complete (don't take such numbers too seriously, okay?). And it looks like this build comes from Taiwan.Back then, I mentioned this appears to be a 997.1 (pre-revamp), non-S Carrera Cabriolet, so yes, the development should look even more extreme when that driver decides to roll with the top down.And while many RWB Neunelfers determine the viewer to focus solely on the heftier wheel arches, this isn't the case here: the said arches are connected by side skirt extensions and also seem to be linked via a front lip. At least in this unpainted form (the pieces seem to wear a primer finish for now), the new aero work stands out quite a bit.Of course, we can't talk water-cooled 911s with RWB kits without mentioning the 992. No, nobody has commissioned such a build on the $100,000 & up current generation (after all, installing those arches requires Akira to cut into the fenders of the vehicle). Instead, we've been gifted with multiple renderings that portray the 2020 Carrera in such form.