Modernized RWB Porsche 911 "Vision" Is the Air-Cooled Future

Rauh-Welt Beggriff has been adding extreme aero to Porsche 911s since the late 1990s. And despite the fact that Akira Nakai, the founder of the company, basically runs the adventure as a one-man show, traveling around the world to complete each new build, things do change in the RWB universe.
In fact, we talked about what might be the most dramatic perspective shift of the sort in February last year. That's when the said aficionado took to social media to share a pic of a 997 Neunelfer with us.
That adventure marked the first time when the Japanese car lover's super-sized fenders landed on a water-cooled Porsche 911 - here's the build in January this year, being almost completed.
But what if the transformation would go one step further? The rendering sitting before us, which comes from an artist named Shashank Das, explores that avenue, introducing a Rauh-Welt Begriff Porsche 911 project with a bit of a retro-futuristic look (heck, this could always portray an update for an older build).
We're looking at a 993-generation here, which was the final air-cooled model. And we'll start with the posterior of the pixel project, not just because this is where the engine is located, but also since it sports certain aftermarket goodies that aren't usually found on this sort of build.
While the crosshair-style exhaust tips can't be ignored, the most eye-catching feature involves the rear light clusters. We are now dealing with a triple LED strip, which reminds us of the layout current factory Porsches use. Then there's the rear wing, which is not unlike that of the 911 GT2 RS-based 935 racecar.
As for the profile and the front end of this Zuffenhausen machine, these will be familiar to anybody who's come across a RWB creation in the past.
And while Nakai-san may or may not want to include elements like these in his projects, the extreme evolution rate of the aftermarket industry could play a serious role in convincing the custom aero master to do so.
That adventure marked the first time when the Japanese car lover's super-sized fenders landed on a water-cooled Porsche 911 - here's the build in January this year, being almost completed.
But what if the transformation would go one step further? The rendering sitting before us, which comes from an artist named Shashank Das, explores that avenue, introducing a Rauh-Welt Begriff Porsche 911 project with a bit of a retro-futuristic look (heck, this could always portray an update for an older build).
We're looking at a 993-generation here, which was the final air-cooled model. And we'll start with the posterior of the pixel project, not just because this is where the engine is located, but also since it sports certain aftermarket goodies that aren't usually found on this sort of build.
While the crosshair-style exhaust tips can't be ignored, the most eye-catching feature involves the rear light clusters. We are now dealing with a triple LED strip, which reminds us of the layout current factory Porsches use. Then there's the rear wing, which is not unlike that of the 911 GT2 RS-based 935 racecar.
As for the profile and the front end of this Zuffenhausen machine, these will be familiar to anybody who's come across a RWB creation in the past.
And while Nakai-san may or may not want to include elements like these in his projects, the extreme evolution rate of the aftermarket industry could play a serious role in convincing the custom aero master to do so.