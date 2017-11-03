Old & New 997 Porsche 911 Slantnose Is a Martini Shot at SEMA

We're looking at a nod to the 935 flachbau, a racecar that raced in FIA's Group 5 and IMSA GT Championship almost 4 decades ago, with the monster packing 845 turbo-fen ponnies.
And while the ex-generation Neunelfer-based kit isn't new, the tuning specialist has brought a delicious Martini take for this year's SEMA show.
Sure, the newcomer might not have the same output as the racecar it pays hommage to, but the 997
chassis means the rear bias is noticeably stronger than in the case of the current 991 models.
As such, the flat-six wielder we're looking at doesn't just scream Porsche essence, it also allows the ones fortunate enough to get behind its wheel to experience a raw Zuffenhausen aroma. Hydraulic power steering, anybody?
The wheels of the Porscha are nothing short of an aftermarket deliver, with the fat-lipped rollers even packing different colors depending on which side of the car you wish to behold - the Instagram shots bellow will bring you a complete look.
Those of you who happen to be in the market for a 997-based 935 nod, you should know than you have more than one choice. You see, if this tale sounds a bit familiar, it might be because German racing and customization team Kremer Racing has also come up with a 997-based 935 package, namely the K3. And while the machine was initially a circuit-only animal, 2017 saw the debut of the street-legal Kremer K3, which we brought
to you back in February.
#oldnew #oldandnew #oldnewjapan #porsche #slantnose #semashow #spyderauto #martini #pancross #ltmw #airliftperformance #rvlwheels #recaro
