This Is the Amazing Old Face of Porsche, and It's Perfect

It’s Porsche Month here at autoevolution, so expect to see throughout September tons of incredible stories about the machines wearing the Stuttgart-based carmaker’s badge. And since any Porsche-related project would be nothing with a lot of references to the 356, expect to see tons of those too.
The 356 is for all intents and purposes the first production vehicle of the German brand. Fresh out of the second world war, Porsche set out to create the rear-engined car that would soon propel into the industry’s history books.
It was the 356 that cemented Porsche’s preference for a certain design style, and a certain mechanical layout, and even if it stayed in production for just 17 years, it is one of the most sought after four-wheelers of present times.
There were several versions of the 356 made, starting with the Pre-A of 1948 and ending with the C version of 1964. Regardless of the version, they continue to sell for big bucks in the specialized world of car collectors and auctioneers.
What you see in the gallery above is a Pre-A from 1953, one that is nothing short of a testimony to the charm the model still has in the age of electric and almost autonomous cars. It’s one that spent its life in America, and is now selling for a six-digit sum.
The car looks amazing, and that is owed to a multi-year refurbishment conducted by a Michigan-based group called Janousek Classic Car Restoration. The finished 356 left the garages doors rather recently, in 2019, and after being purchased by the current seller in 2020, even more work went into it.
The machine no longer sports the original engine, but a replacement 1.6-liter flat-four, linked to the matching-numbers transaxle. Weber carburetors, front disc brakes, rear Koni shocks, and new tires were all fitted to the 356.
All the original parts that have been taken out and replaced are being offered with the car. Also, a copy of its Kardex, a tool roll, refurbishment receipts, and a clean Arizona title are thrown in the mix.
At the time of this writing, with four days left in the bidding process, the Pre-A 356 already has $160,000 pledged by a buyer.
