2020 Porsche 718 Spyder Sets Fastest Slalom Record Driven by 16-Year Old Girl

47.45-seconds. This is the time achieved on August 21 by 16-year old driver Chloe Chambers on an unnamed airstrip in America, while attempting to navigate a 2020 Porsche 718 Spyder around 51 cones equally spaced at 50-foot intervals. 5 photos



Chambers is no stranger to achievements behind the wheel. For the past seven years, she has been a steady presence on karting series' tracks, but the vehicle she drove this time is not your average cart.



To break the record, the driver used a stock 2020 Porsche



Helping the run along and keeping the car in check during while doing the twisties was the carmaker’s Active Suspension Management ( PASM ). Also, the ride height that is 1.18 inches (30 mm) lower than in a standard 718 Boxster or Cayman meant the car was more than capable of handling the rapid turns of the wheel performed by the young driver as she drove down the runway.



“It looks easy, but it’s really not – to weave between 50 cones as fast as possible, trying to beat a record time and knowing I couldn’t touch a single one for the run to count – I definitely felt the pressure,” Chambers said in a statement.



“Everything came together on my final run; the car worked beautifully and I found the grip I needed. Thank you to my family and to Porsche for supporting and believing in me.”



You can watch the entire exciting, albeit very short Porsche meets young driver action in the video attached below this text.



